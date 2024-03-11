Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Seamus Power will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 21st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting -1 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Power's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Power last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 37th.
- Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Power is averaging -0.791 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 127th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.202. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Power's -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|293.5
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.40%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- With 174 points, Power currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.748. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 35th in the field at 1.771. In that tournament, he finished 74th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.118
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.202
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.214
|1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.490
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.596
|-0.586
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.