4H AGO

Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Seamus Power will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 21st in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting -1 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Power at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Power's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Power last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 37th.
    • Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power is averaging -0.791 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.586 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 127th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.202. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113293.5293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.42%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%18.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.40%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • With 174 points, Power currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.748. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 35th in the field at 1.771. In that tournament, he finished 74th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.118-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.202-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2141.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.490-0.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.596-0.586

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

