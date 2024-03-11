Seamus Power Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.748. In that tournament, he finished 66th.

Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 35th in the field at 1.771. In that tournament, he finished 74th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.