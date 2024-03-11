Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.097.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.