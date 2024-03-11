PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Scottie Scheffler competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at -17 on the par-72 course at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Scheffler has played THE PLAYERS Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -8, and his average finish has been 28th.
    • Scheffler is the previous winner at THE PLAYERS Championship, winning with a score of -17 in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Scheffler has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler is averaging 0.311 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler is averaging 9.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.821 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 120th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks second on TOUR, putting up an average of 1.198, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance120292.7293.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.77%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%29.82%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.19%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Scheffler has 1548 points, placing him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.097.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.8212.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.1984.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.5532.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0750.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4979.621

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

