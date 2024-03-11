Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at -17 on the par-72 course at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Scheffler has played THE PLAYERS Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -8, and his average finish has been 28th.
- Scheffler is the previous winner at THE PLAYERS Championship, winning with a score of -17 in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Scheffler has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler is averaging 0.311 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler is averaging 9.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.821 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 120th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks second on TOUR, putting up an average of 1.198, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|292.7
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.77%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|29.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.19%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Scheffler has 1548 points, placing him first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.097.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.821
|2.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.198
|4.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.553
|2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.075
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.497
|9.621
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.