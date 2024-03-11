Scott Stallings Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Scott Stallings of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Scott Stallings shot +4 and placed 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Stallings' average finish has been 56th, and his average score +1, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Stallings last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 69th with a score of +4.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stallings has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -6 in his only recent appearance.
- Scott Stallings has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of -0.681 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.469 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 97th, while his 52.1% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stallings ranks 14th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.646. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stallings' -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|295.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.40%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- As of now, Stallings has collected 41 points, which ranks him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.467 mark ranked 44th in the field.
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.936. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 3.478. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.317), which ranked second in the field.
- Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.469
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.646
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.117
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.292
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.002
|-0.681
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.