Scott Stallings Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.467 mark ranked 44th in the field.

Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.936. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 3.478. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.317), which ranked second in the field.