Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.117. In that event, he finished 43rd.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.