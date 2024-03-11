Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -13, good for an 18th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a higher finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.076, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|304.5
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Stevens, who has 99 points, currently ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.117. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.249
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.076
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.084
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.050
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|0.158
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.