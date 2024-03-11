PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -13, good for an 18th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Stevens at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.076, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30304.5304.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.49%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.81%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Stevens, who has 99 points, currently ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.117. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2490.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0760.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.084-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.050-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3590.158

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.