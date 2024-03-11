Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.352.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.