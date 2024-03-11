Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Sami Valimaki enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 1.323 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 2.031 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a 0.255 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|303.6
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Valimaki has 323 points, ranking him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.352.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.360
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.255
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.564
|-1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.154
|1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.205
|2.031
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
