Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He took 44th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Ryder's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Ryder finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 26th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 277.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.572, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (276.8 yards) ranks 183rd, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 25th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.514, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|276.8
|277.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.09%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.39%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 72 points, Ryder currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.401.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 29th in the field at 2.388. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.572
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.514
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.006
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.054
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.117
|-0.258
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
