Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship. He took 44th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Ryder's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Ryder finished 44th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 26th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 277.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.572, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (276.8 yards) ranks 183rd, and his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 25th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.514, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance183276.8277.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.09%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.39%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 72 points, Ryder currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.401.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 29th in the field at 2.388. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.572-1.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5141.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.006-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.054-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.117-0.258

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-71-69-71-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
