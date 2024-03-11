Sam Ryder Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.401.

Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 29th in the field at 2.388. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159 (he finished 21st in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 21st in that event).