Sam Burns Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sam Burns looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Burns' average finish has been 31st, and his average score -4, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of -4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Burns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -12.
- Sam Burns has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 2.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 5.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532, which ranks 18th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.4 yards) ranks 23rd, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns has a 0.249 average that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|305.4
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|29.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.19%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns has played six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Burns has 644 points, ranking him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a -0.481 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.532
|2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.249
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.373
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.700
|2.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.108
|5.121
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.