Sam Burns Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 6.454 mark ranked best in the field.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a -0.481 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.