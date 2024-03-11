Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sahith Theegala enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a sixth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala has an average score of +10, with an average finish of 74th.
- Theegala last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 74th with a score of +10.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 2.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 4.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.452, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 71st, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala has a 0.101 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|298.2
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.87%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala has played seven tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- As of now, Theegala has accumulated 886 points, which ranks him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.944 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.977, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.452
|1.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.101
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.106
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.599
|2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.257
|4.025
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.