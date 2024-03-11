Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.944 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.977, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.