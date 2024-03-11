PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Ryo Hisatsune will appear in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after an 18th-place finish in Río Grande, Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Hisatsune's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's Recent Performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of -0.174 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 115th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.266.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115293.3291.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.49%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Hisatsune's Best Finishes

    • Hisatsune, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Hisatsune ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 144 points.

    Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 0.391.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.306-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2661.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.4331.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.189-2.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.204-0.174

    Hisatsune's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.