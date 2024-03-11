Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -2.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.