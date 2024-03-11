PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 4th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 14-17, Ryan Moore will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and finished 35th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Moore at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Moore has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of +1.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2021, he finished 35th after posting a score of -3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Moore finished 60th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore has an average of -1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.026 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.115 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.094. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance173281.3279.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.27%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.96%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
    • As of now, Moore has compiled 5 points, which ranks him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.482. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.171. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.115-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0940.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.004-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.780-1.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.798-2.026

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

