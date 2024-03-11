Ryan Moore Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 4th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
When he hits the links March 14-17, Ryan Moore will try to improve upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and finished 35th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Moore has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of +1.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2021, he finished 35th after posting a score of -3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Moore has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Moore finished 60th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -1.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.026 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.115 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.094. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.780 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|281.3
|279.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.27%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.96%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
- As of now, Moore has compiled 5 points, which ranks him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.482. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.171. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.943, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.115
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.094
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.004
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.780
|-1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.798
|-2.026
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.