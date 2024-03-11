Ryan Fox Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 38th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Fox has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.

Ryan Fox has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.