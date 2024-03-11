Ryan Fox Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
When he hits the links March 14-17, Ryan Fox will look to build upon his last performance in THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot -5 and placed 27th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Fox has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -5 and finishing 27th.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Fox has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -1.276 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox, who participated in 11 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Fox had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -7 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Fox earned 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fox put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.191. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.086, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 14th in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.276
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
