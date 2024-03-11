Russell Henley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.231 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 3.367 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.