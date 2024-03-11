Russell Henley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Russell Henley shot -6 and took 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Henley has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In 2023, Henley finished 19th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 2.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 4.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (285.8 yards) ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 115th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.099, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|285.8
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.62%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Henley sits 26th in the FedExCup standings with 532 points.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.231 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 3.367 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.032
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.099
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.334
|1.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.445
|2.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.713
|4.646
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.