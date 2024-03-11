Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he put up a 5.981 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.990. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.