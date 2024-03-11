Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 21st-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, McIlroy has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -1.
- McIlroy missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 1.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 (third) last season, while his average driving distance of 326.3 yards ranked No. 1 on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy ranked eighth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.721, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.88%.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 65th last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|67.25%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|13.16%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy last season participated in 17 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- McIlroy placed third in the FedExCup standings with 2304 points last season.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he put up a 5.981 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.320.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.990. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|4.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|-1.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|1.377
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.