Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.

MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that event, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 1.463. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).