4H AGO

Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Robert MacIntyre enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • MacIntyre has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    MacIntyre's Recent Performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging -3.861 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.460. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance75297.6296.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.57%
    Putts Per Round130.8
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.24%

    MacIntyre's Best Finishes

    • MacIntyre has played seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, MacIntyre has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
    • MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 1.463. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2971.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4601.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.1180.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.802-3.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.074-0.160

    MacIntyre's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-76+12--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open267-69-66-64-14--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

