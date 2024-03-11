Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- MacIntyre has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging -3.861 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.460. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|297.6
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre has played seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, MacIntyre has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.142.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 15th in the field at 3.481. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 1.463. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.297
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.460
|1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.118
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.802
|-3.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.074
|-0.160
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.