Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that event.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.211 (he finished 25th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.240 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.