PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Shelton at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last two times Shelton has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.443 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 148th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.018.
    • On the greens, Shelton's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148288.4285.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.58%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.42%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Shelton, who has 44 points, currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that event.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.211 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.240 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.443-1.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.018-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1801.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1780.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.067-0.472

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.