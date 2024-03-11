Robby Shelton Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last two times Shelton has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.443 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 148th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.018.
- On the greens, Shelton's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|288.4
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Shelton, who has 44 points, currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that event.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.211 (he finished 25th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.240 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.155), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.443
|-1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.018
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.180
|1.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.178
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.067
|-0.472
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
