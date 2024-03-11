PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rickie Fowler will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 36th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +2 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Fowler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Fowler's average finish has been 37th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Fowler finished 13th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fowler has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Fowler has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -2.394 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.206. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88296.4301.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.75%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Fowler has accumulated 81 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 0.835 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.662 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.621, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.485-0.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.206-0.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.064-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.270-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.026-2.394

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

