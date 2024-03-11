Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Rickie Fowler will compete March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he took 36th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +2 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Fowler's average finish has been 37th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Fowler finished 13th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fowler has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Fowler has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -2.394 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 ranks 164th on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 129th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.206. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|296.4
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Fowler has accumulated 81 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 0.835 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.662 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.621, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.485
|-0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.206
|-0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.064
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.270
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.026
|-2.394
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
