Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827 (he finished 41st in that tournament).

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 0.835 mark ranked 29th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.662 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.621, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.