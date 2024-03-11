PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Peter Malnati Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

    In his tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Peter Malnati carded a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Malnati at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Malnati has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Malnati has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Malnati is averaging 1.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.822 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a 0.286 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance139289.9290.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%53.97%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.71%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Malnati has 184 points, placing him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 0.240.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.834 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.779), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.822-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2860.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.3090.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.5150.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2881.460

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

