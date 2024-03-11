Peter Malnati Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 0.240.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.834 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.779), which ranked 11th in the field.