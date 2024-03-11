PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Rodgers has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In 2023, Rodgers failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.425 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.047. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance24305.3303.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.57%
    Putts Per Round130.4
    Par Breakers1%20.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.75%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings with 383 points.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3501.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.047-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2320.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.085-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4490.425

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

