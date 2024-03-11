Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Rodgers has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 65th.
- In 2023, Rodgers failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.425 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.047. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|305.3
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.75%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings with 383 points.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.350
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.047
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.232
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.085
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.449
|0.425
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.