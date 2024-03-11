Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.