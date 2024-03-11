Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Patrick Cantlay enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -3.
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 1.422 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 118th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 111th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.065, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|293.1
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.33%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- While Cantlay has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Cantlay has 638 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.773 (he finished 56th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.177
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.065
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.118
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.378
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.372
|0.466
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.