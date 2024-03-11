PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Patrick Cantlay enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -3.
    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of -6.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 1.422 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 118th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 111th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.065, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118293.1294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%49.42%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.33%

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • While Cantlay has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Cantlay has 638 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.773 (he finished 56th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1770.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.065-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.118-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3781.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3720.466

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

