Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard takes the course in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Hojgaard's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, while his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.360, while he ranked 45th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.96%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 23.91% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|317.7
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.96%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|23.91%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.49%
|14.38%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Last season Hojgaard took part in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -12 and finished second.
- Hojgaard's 438 points last season ranked him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.165 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.712, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.061
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.360
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.731
|0.693
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.