PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Nicolai Hojgaard takes the course in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Hojgaard's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, while his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.360, while he ranked 45th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.96%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR, while he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He broke par 23.91% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5317.7305.2
    Greens in Regulation %4568.96%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5928.7029.1
    Par Breakers3323.91%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12614.49%14.38%

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hojgaard took part in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -12 and finished second.
    • Hojgaard's 438 points last season ranked him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.165 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.712, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0611.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3600.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.415-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7310.693

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship271-65-66-68-18--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-69-72-5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.