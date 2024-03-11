Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 1.165 mark ranked 31st in the field.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.725. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.712, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).