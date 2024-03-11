PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria will appear March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 15th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -14 at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 119th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.138, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance159286.5286.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.18%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.42%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • Currently, Echavarria ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.630 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.056-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1380.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.028-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.4210.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2551.158

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

