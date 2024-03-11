Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.630 mark ranked 25th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.