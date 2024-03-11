Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria will appear March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 15th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -14 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -11.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 1.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 119th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.138, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|286.5
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.42%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- Currently, Echavarria ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.630 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.056
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.138
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.028
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.421
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.255
|1.158
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.