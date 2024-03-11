PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Nick Taylor will compete in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Taylor at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -1.
    • Taylor last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Taylor has finished first once.
    • Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 4.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.560 mark (20th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance147288.6289.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.85%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.42%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has played seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Taylor has compiled 754 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 0.572.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.231-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5601.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0440.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.6392.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9244.777

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1072-70-69-70-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1569-71-70-71-749
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.