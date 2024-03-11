Nick Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 0.572.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.