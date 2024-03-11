Nick Taylor Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor will compete in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -1.
- Taylor last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Taylor has finished first once.
- Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 4.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.560 mark (20th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|288.6
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.42%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has played seven tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Taylor has compiled 754 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 0.572.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.231
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.560
|1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.044
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.639
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.924
|4.777
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.