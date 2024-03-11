Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy looks to fair better in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hardy has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.161 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|297.8
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Hardy ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 58 points.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.865 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that event, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203. He finished 66th in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.817), which ranked in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.205
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.161
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.402
|-1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.004
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.362
|-0.962
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.