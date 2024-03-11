PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy looks to fair better in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hardy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hardy has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.161 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance73297.8296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Hardy ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 58 points.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.865 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203. He finished 66th in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.817), which ranked in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 37th in that event).

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.2050.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.161-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.402-1.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0040.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.362-0.962

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
