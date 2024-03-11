Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five events, Dunlap has finished first once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.