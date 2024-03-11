PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Nick Dunlap concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 48th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a better finish.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Dunlap's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Dunlap has finished first once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -3.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-303.1302.8
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%44.44%
    Putts Per Round-28.0027.6
    Par Breakers-22.22%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.06%14.38%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dunlap's Best Finishes

    • Dunlap did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
    • In those two events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.

    Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.802

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dunlap's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

