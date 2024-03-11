Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Nick Dunlap concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 48th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Dunlap has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -3.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|14.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.802
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
