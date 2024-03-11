Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.395 mark ranked in the field.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.