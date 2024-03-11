PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Nate Lashley looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.

    Latest odds for Lashley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Lashley has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 66th.
    • In 2023, Lashley finished 60th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley has a -0.414 mark (146th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136290.4287.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.43%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.20%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
    • Lashley, who has 145 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.395 mark ranked in the field.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.037-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.414-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.2090.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1150.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.1270.319

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.