Nate Lashley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Nate Lashley looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Lashley has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 66th.
- In 2023, Lashley finished 60th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of -11 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lashley has an average of 0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley has a -0.414 mark (146th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|290.4
|287.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.20%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- Lashley, who has 145 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.395 mark ranked in the field.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.037
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.414
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.209
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.115
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.127
|0.319
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
