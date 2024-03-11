Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 4.464.

Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking in the field at 2.039. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.