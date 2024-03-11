Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Min Woo Lee enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 44th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Lee has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -8 and finishing sixth.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished in the top five once.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|51.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Last season Lee played 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished second at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With 399 points last season, Lee ranked 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 4.464.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking in the field at 2.039. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.936
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
