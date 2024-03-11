Michael Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.