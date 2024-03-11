Michael Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at -12, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kim finished 60th (with a score of +7) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2017).
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 30th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -1.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.708 this season, which ranks 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.163, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|294.9
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- With 139 points, Kim currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.708
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.163
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.138
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.013
|-1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.669
|-2.863
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.