4H AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at -12, good for a 23rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim finished 60th (with a score of +7) in his lone appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2017).
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 30th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -1.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -2.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.708 this season, which ranks 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.163, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99294.9293.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.08%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • With 139 points, Kim currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.634, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.708-1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1630.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.138-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.013-1.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.669-2.863

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

