Max Homa Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.441 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.