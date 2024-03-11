Max Homa Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Homa's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2023, Homa finished sixth (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Homa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.918 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 2.679 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 (77th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa owns a 0.164 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|300.1
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Homa has 479 points, placing him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.441 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.135
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.164
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.357
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.231
|1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.887
|2.679
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.