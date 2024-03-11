Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.556 mark ranked 24th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.897 (he finished 41st in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).