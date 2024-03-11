Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- McNealy's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score -1, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- McNealy finished 60th (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- McNealy has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 1.284 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 3.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season (34th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 35th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.366, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|304.0
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.70%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Currently, McNealy has 202 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.556 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.897 (he finished 41st in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.404
|1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.366
|-1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.380
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.484
|1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.902
|3.639
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.