4H AGO

Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 10th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Schmid is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He finished with a score of -15 in his only recent appearance.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schmid is averaging -4.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.634.
    • On the greens, Schmid's -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance61299.5297.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.76%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Although Schmid has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Schmid, who has 35 points, currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a -0.534 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.307-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.634-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.521-1.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.626-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.089-4.282

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-71-72-74-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

