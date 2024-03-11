Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 after a 10th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Schmid is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of -15 in his only recent appearance.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schmid is averaging -4.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.634.
- On the greens, Schmid's -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|299.5
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Although Schmid has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Schmid, who has 35 points, currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a -0.534 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.307
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.634
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.521
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.626
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.089
|-4.282
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.