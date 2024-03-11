Matti Schmid Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a -0.534 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.175. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.