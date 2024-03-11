Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.633 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that event.