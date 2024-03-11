Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Matthieu Pavon ended the weekend at +6, good for a 52nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Pavon is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Pavon has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 3.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 5.208 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pavon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.248 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 81st, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon sports a 0.686 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|297.2
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.23%
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon has taken part in six tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Pavon, who has 987 points, currently sits third in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.633 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that event.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.248
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.686
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.173
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.979
|3.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.740
|5.208
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.