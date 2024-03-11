PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • NeSmith has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +11.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • NeSmith has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.564. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance160286.0291.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.38%
    Putts Per Round131.2
    Par Breakers1%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, NeSmith sits 186th in the FedExCup standings with 10 points.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, NeSmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.287 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 43rd in the field at 0.137. In that tournament, he finished 71st.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604). That ranked in the field.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0860.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.564-1.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.364-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.373-1.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.386-2.694

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

