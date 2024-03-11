Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) when he tees off in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- NeSmith has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +11.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- NeSmith has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -2.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 109th on TOUR this season, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.564. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|286.0
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, NeSmith sits 186th in the FedExCup standings with 10 points.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, NeSmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.287 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 43rd in the field at 0.137. In that tournament, he finished 71st.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604). That ranked in the field.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.086
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.564
|-1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.364
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.373
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.386
|-2.694
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.