4H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the third tee plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Wallace at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last two times Wallace has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Wallace last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging -0.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.469 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace has a 0.007 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance69298.3299.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.22%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.04%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • With 53 points, Wallace currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.812 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.469-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0071.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0600.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.293-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.110-0.323

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

