Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.812 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).