Matt Wallace Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the third tee plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last two times Wallace has played THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Wallace last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average finishing position of 43rd in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging -0.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.469 this season, which ranks 162nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace has a 0.007 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|298.3
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.04%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- With 53 points, Wallace currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.712. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.812 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.469
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.007
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.060
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.293
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.110
|-0.323
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.