Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Matt Kuchar missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kuchar has an average finish of 82nd, and an average score of +9.
- In 2023, Kuchar failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kuchar has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Kuchar has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 281.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kuchar is averaging -3.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.2 yards) ranks 166th, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.598, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|285.2
|281.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.57%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Kuchar, who has 18 points, currently ranks 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.869.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.091 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.586). That ranked 44th in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.431
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.598
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.276
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.741
|-1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.493
|-3.065
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.