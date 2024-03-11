Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five appearances, Kuchar has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Kuchar has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 281.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.