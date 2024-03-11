PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last tournament, Matt Kuchar missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kuchar has an average finish of 82nd, and an average score of +9.
    • In 2023, Kuchar failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kuchar has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Kuchar has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished -6 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 281.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kuchar is averaging -3.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.2 yards) ranks 166th, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.598, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance166285.2281.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%49.07%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.57%

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Kuchar, who has 18 points, currently ranks 172nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.869.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.091 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.586). That ranked 44th in the field.
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 39th.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.431-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.598-1.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2761.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.741-1.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.493-3.065

    Kuchar's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open368-70-69-68-13163
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-67-68-71-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

