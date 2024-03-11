PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average score of -8, with an average finish of ninth.
    • In 2023, Fitzpatrick failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.030 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.203.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance69298.3298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.78%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.44%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has played seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Fitzpatrick, who has 212 points, currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.941 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.227, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 15th in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0300.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.203-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.051-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.027-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.095-0.735

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.