Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that event).

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.941 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.227, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.