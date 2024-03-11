Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average score of -8, with an average finish of ninth.
- In 2023, Fitzpatrick failed to make the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.030 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.203.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|298.3
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.44%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick has played seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Fitzpatrick, who has 212 points, currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.941 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.227, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 15th in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.030
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.203
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.051
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.027
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.095
|-0.735
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.