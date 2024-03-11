PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Laird Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Martin Laird posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Laird at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Laird's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +5, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Laird last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +13.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Laird has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird is averaging 0.824 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 283.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird sports a -0.296 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance170283.5279.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.50%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.15%

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • With 107 points, Laird currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.198 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.198, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.360-1.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.296-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.5441.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0550.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1660.949

    Laird's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.