Martin Laird Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Martin Laird posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Laird's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +5, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Laird last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +13.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Laird's Recent Performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Laird has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird is averaging 0.824 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 283.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird sports a -0.296 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|283.5
|279.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.15%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 107 points, Laird currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.198 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.198, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.360
|-1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.296
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.544
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.055
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.166
|0.949
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.