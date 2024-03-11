Martin Laird Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.198 mark ranked 40th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.198, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.