Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -4.
- Hubbard finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
- Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 142nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 76th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.136, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|292.1
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.16%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Hubbard sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 386 points.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.283 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.312
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.136
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.078
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.524
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.426
|1.639
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.