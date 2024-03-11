PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -4.
    • Hubbard finished 35th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
    • Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 142nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 76th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.136, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance123292.1290.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.42%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%26.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.16%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Hubbard sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 386 points.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.283 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.312-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1360.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0780.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5241.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4261.639

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

