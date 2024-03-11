Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.283 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.