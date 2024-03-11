Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 0.812. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.791, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.