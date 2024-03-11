PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 30th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hughes' average finish has been 16th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Hughes missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hughes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.059 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 136th, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.556.
    • On the greens, Hughes' -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136290.4293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.52%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%16.01%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.38%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Hughes, who has 152 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 0.812. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.791, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.313-0.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.556-2.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.5392.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.135-1.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.465-2.059

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

