Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 30th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hughes' average finish has been 16th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Hughes missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hughes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.059 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 136th, while his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.556.
- On the greens, Hughes' -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|290.4
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.38%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Hughes, who has 152 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 0.812. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.352.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.791, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.313
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.556
|-2.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.539
|2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.135
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.465
|-2.059
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
