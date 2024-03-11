PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Luke List Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Luke List will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • List has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2023, List missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    List's Recent Performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.385.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92295.9295.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    List's Best Finishes

    • While List has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • List, who has 541 points, currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.186. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0600.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3850.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.310-1.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1550.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.020-0.216

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

