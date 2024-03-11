Luke List Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.186. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.