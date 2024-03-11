Luke List Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Luke List will play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting +10 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- List has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2023, List missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
List's Recent Performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.385.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|295.9
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
List's Best Finishes
- While List has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- List, who has 541 points, currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, List put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.643.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.186. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.060
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.385
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.310
|-1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.155
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.020
|-0.216
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.