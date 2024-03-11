Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Åberg is averaging 2.146 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.