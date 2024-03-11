Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Ludvig Åberg carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Åberg's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 2.146 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 4.123 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.216 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 28th, while his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg has a 0.224 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|304.7
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Åberg ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 668 points.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.557 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.715 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 2.283 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.216
|1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.224
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.071
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.349
|2.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.718
|4.123
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.