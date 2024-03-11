Lucas Glover Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.798.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.509 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.144). That ranked in the field.