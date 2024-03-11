Lucas Glover Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover shot -2 and took 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Glover has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2023, Glover finished 51st (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Glover's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 40th.
- Glover has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover sports a 0.662 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|282.2
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.05%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Glover sits 95th in the FedExCup standings with 136 points.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.798.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.509 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.144). That ranked in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.063
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.662
|1.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.392
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.778
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.213
|0.761
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.