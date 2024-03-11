PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Lucas Glover shot -2 and took 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Glover has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2023, Glover finished 51st (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 40th.
    • Glover has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 ranks 107th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover sports a 0.662 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance172282.2283.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.32%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.05%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Glover sits 95th in the FedExCup standings with 136 points.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 0.798.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.046 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he put up a 2.509 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.144). That ranked in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.063-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6621.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3921.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.778-1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2130.761

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

