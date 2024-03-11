Lee Hodges Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hodges' average finish has been 70th, and his average score +9, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -1.741 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.245, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|289.3
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 215 points, Hodges currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking 25th in the field at 0.841. In that event, he finished 57th.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.320 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.434 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.285). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.370
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.245
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.555
|-0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.374
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.053
|-1.741
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.