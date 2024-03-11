Lee Hodges Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five events, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Lee Hodges has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hodges is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.