Lee Hodges Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

    Lee Hodges enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Hodges at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hodges' average finish has been 70th, and his average score +9, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 287.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -1.741 in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.245, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143289.3287.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.70%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%17.41%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • With 215 points, Hodges currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking 25th in the field at 0.841. In that event, he finished 57th.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 3.320 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.434 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.285). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.370-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2450.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.555-0.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.374-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.053-1.741

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

