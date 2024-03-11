PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Kurt Kitayama hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kitayama has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 1.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 46th, while his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.289 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance46301.9303.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.71%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • While Kitayama has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Kitayama has collected 196 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3171.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2890.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.132-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0940.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3801.427

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

