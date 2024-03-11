Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).

Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that event, he finished 29th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.