Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kurt Kitayama hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kitayama at THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kitayama has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 305.9 in average driving distance (first in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 1.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 46th, while his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.289 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|301.9
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- While Kitayama has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Kitayama has collected 196 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that event, he finished 29th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.317
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.289
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.132
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.094
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.380
|1.427
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
