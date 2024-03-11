Kevin Yu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kevin Yu enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a ninth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Yu's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.571 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 63rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.224, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|303.6
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|73.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.48%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Yu ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings with 311 points.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 4.025. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848. He finished 58th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.893, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.571
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.224
|1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.596
|-1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.411
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.212
|-0.502
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.