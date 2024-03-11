Kevin Yu Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 4.025. In that event, he missed the cut.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848. He finished 58th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.893, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.