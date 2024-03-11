Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Kevin Streelman enters play March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 32nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Streelman has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of +1.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Streelman finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.891 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman sported a 0.142 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 66.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 118th on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 155th. He broke par 19.39% of the time (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|11.57%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Streelman had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
- Streelman compiled 505 points last season, which placed him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.471 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.752 (he finished 51st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.688. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|-1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-1.891
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
