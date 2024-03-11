Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.471 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.752 (he finished 51st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.688. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.