PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a ninth-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Mitchell last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 35th with a score of -4.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 4.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.863, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.524, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance32304.4305.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%78.10%
    Putts Per Round131.0
    Par Breakers1%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Although Mitchell hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Mitchell sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8632.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5242.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.024-0.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1050.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.2594.033

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.