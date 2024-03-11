Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished ninth.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059 (he finished 19th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.