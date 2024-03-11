Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
Keith Mitchell enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a ninth-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Mitchell has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 24th.
- Mitchell last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023, finishing 35th with a score of -4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 4.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.863, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.524, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|304.4
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|78.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Although Mitchell hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Mitchell sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 265 points.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.059 (he finished 19th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.863
|2.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.524
|2.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.024
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.105
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.259
|4.033
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.