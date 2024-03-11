Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, Keegan Bradley concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 36th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship March 14-17 seeking a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Bradley's average finish has been 31st, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.331 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.137 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.301 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|297.2
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.75%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley has played six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Bradley sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.050.
- Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.670 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.601, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.137
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.301
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.126
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.189
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.375
|2.331
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.