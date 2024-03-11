Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.050.

Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.670 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.601, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that event.