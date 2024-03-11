PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of E.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
    • Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 76th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a 0.119 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance76297.4292.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%44.44%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.70%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Lee, who has 154 points, currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 0.710.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.501, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.167-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.119-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.3420.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1391.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4330.470

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1974-68-75-66-140
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

