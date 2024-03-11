K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee hits the links March 14-17 in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of E.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.637 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in field), 7.529 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 in SG: Putting (48th).
- Scheffler averaged 305.9 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (49th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 76th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a 0.119 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|297.4
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.70%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Lee, who has 154 points, currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 0.710.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.501, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.167
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.119
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.342
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.139
|1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.433
|0.470
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
