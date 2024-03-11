K.H. Lee Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 38th in the field at 0.710.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.501, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).