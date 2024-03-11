Justin Thomas Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas will compete in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 14-17 after a 12th-place finish in Orlando, Florida at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Thomas has played THE PLAYERS Championship four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -3.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2023, he finished 60th after posting a score of E.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 305.9 (first in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (49th) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 2.699 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas sported a 0.362 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|50.65%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|11.11%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas participated in 23 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came when he shot -27 and finished third at The American Express.
- Thomas collected 608 points last season, placing 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.677 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 6.523 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.038 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.889), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|2.699
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.