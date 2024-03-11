Justin Thomas Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of -0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.