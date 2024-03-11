Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Justin Suh shot -8 and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 14-17, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Suh has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished sixth, posting a score of -8.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 1.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -3.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -1.071.
- On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|295.9
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.65%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- Suh, who has 39 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.025
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.071
|-2.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.869
|-2.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.681
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.234
|-3.592
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.