PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Justin Suh shot -8 and placed sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Suh at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,275 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Suh has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished sixth, posting a score of -8.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 4.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fifth in the field), 7.529 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 0.107 SG: Putting (48th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 305.9 (first in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (49th).

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 1.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -3.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -1.071.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92295.9294.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.48%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.65%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
    • Suh, who has 39 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0250.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.071-2.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.869-2.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6811.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.234-3.592

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-73-72+28
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.