Justin Suh Betting Profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.149.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that event).